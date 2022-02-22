Cosette Pharmaceuticals Launches First Injectable Product – Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection in the U.S.

Launch Further Diversifies Cosette’s Product Offerings In-Line with Growth Strategy

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – FEBRUARY 22, 2022: Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of Prochlorperazine Edisylate injection, 10 mg/2ml (5mg/ml).

“This is the first injectable product Cosette has marketed in the U.S. and further exemplifies our strategy to expand and diversify Cosette’s portfolio of offerings,” said Apurva Saraf, Cosette’s President and CEO. “This In-licensed product, along with our recent acquisition of eight branded products from Daiichi Sankyo, delivers on our goal of supplementing our internal R&D efforts by acquiring and integrating strategically aligned product portfolios into our business, allowing Cosette to bring an array of new and important medications to U.S. patients and prescribers”

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection 10mg/2ml (5mg/ml) is the generic equivalent for Compazine® Injection 10mg/2ml (5mg/ml). According to IQVIA®, annual sales for Prochlorperazine Edisylate for 12 months ended December 2021 were approximately $15M.

Prochlorperazine Edisylate is used to control severe nausea and vomiting. Prochlorperazine Edisylate is also used for the treatment of schizophrenia. See Boxed Warning: WARNINGS. See Package Insert (PI) for full prescribing information including Safety Information:

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4687b9f5-2d67-4fe0-af4d-2415a42b5292&audience=consumer

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. The current products focus on complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions, suppositories, and injectables. Cosette has a long history of quality manufacturing, consistent supply, and commercialization success, including two sites (New Jersey and North Carolina) supported by more than 300 dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm.

Contacts:

Serge Ilin-Schneider: [email protected]

Kian Kazemi: [email protected]

Lynn Munroe: [email protected]

