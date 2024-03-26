Gene therapy maker bluebird to restate financials after accounting errors

March 26 (Reuters) – Gene therapy maker bluebird bio (BLUE.O) said on Tuesday it plans to restate its financial statements for 2022 and the first three quarters of last year due to accounting errors related to some contract manufacturers.

The company said it has identified “material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting”, which resulted in ineffective disclosure of controls and procedures.

It now expects to record an increase in lease assets and liabilities, and non-cash interest expense during the periods due to the errors, but did not provide details on the contracts.