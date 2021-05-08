India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge

India on Saturday reported a record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths as cases surged by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day.

India’s health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the pandemic’s total to 21.9 million.

