Judge will not immediately block Massachusetts’ ‘unlawful’ vaping ban

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, October 21st, 2019

 

BOSTON (Reuters) – A Massachusetts judge on Monday ruled that a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products the state adopted in response to an outbreak of lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use was likely “unlawful,” but he gave the state time to fix its defects.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in Boston said he would bar the state from enforcing the ban on nicotine-vaping product sales unless Governor Charlie Baker’s administration by next week put forward a new rule codifying it.

 

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing for Chizu Nomiyama

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaping-massachusetts/judge-wont-immediately-block-massachusetts-unlawful-vaping-ban-idUSKBN1X01SL

