Judge will not immediately block Massachusetts’ ‘unlawful’ vaping ban
BOSTON (Reuters) – A Massachusetts judge on Monday ruled that a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products the state adopted in response to an outbreak of lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use was likely “unlawful,” but he gave the state time to fix its defects.
Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in Boston said he would bar the state from enforcing the ban on nicotine-vaping product sales unless Governor Charlie Baker’s administration by next week put forward a new rule codifying it.
