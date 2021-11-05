Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine

, , , ,

Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine

November 5, 2021; 12:27 AM EDT

By and

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/novavax-completes-filing-process-covid-19-vaccines-who-emergency-listing-2021-11-04

 

/by