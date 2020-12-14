Trial of azithromycin in severe COVID-19 patients finds no benefit

LONDON (Reuters) – A clinical trial of the widely-used antibiotic azithromycin in COVID-19 patients in hospital has found no convincing evidence of benefit, prompting doctors to announce on Monday that they have closed that section of the trial.

“Our results show very clearly that for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, azithromycin is not an effective treatment,” said Peter Horby, a co-lead investigator on the UK RECOVERY trial, which is exploring a range of existing drugs for their potential to treat the pandemic disease.

He said that while results for azithromycin were “disappointing”, they would provide guidance for doctors around the world caring for patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The RECOVERY trial was the first to show that dexamethasone, a steroid that, like azithromycin, is cheap and widely available, could save the lives of people severely ill with COVID-19.

It also showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.