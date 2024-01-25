US FDA approves Dupixent to treat younger kids with esophageal condition

Jan 25 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved the use of Regeneron and Sanofi’s Dupixent to treat an allergic inflammation of the esophagus in children aged one to 11 years old and weighing at least 15 kg, the companies said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 approved the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug for treating eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients aged 12 years and older, making it the first for the immune condition in the country.