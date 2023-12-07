US FDA clears Becton’s less-invasive blood collection device

Dec 7 (Reuters) – Becton Dickinson (BDX.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its finger-prick blood collection device that could provide a less-invasive option for some commonly ordered lab tests.

The device, BD MiniDraw Collection System, can help collect blood samples from a patient’s finger through a trained healthcare professional without the need to do it from a vein, the company said.

The clearances include blood collection for commonly ordered lab tests such as for lipid panel and tests to diagnose and monitor a variety of chronic conditions from hypertension to high cholesterol, it said.