White Paper: Consistent Terms for Testing in Precision Medicine

The Consistent Testing Terminology Working Group has published a white paper with industry-wide recommendations for precision medicine testing terms to be utilized in patient education and communication. An abstract on the Working Group’s recommendations was first published in May 2020 as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Virtual Library.

In the white paper, the pan-cancer Consistent Testing Terminology Working Group has identified patient confusion about inconsistent testing terms as a significant barrier to patients receiving essential tests for biomarkers and tests for inherited mutations indicating cancer risk. Recommendations for moving forward are detailed in the paper as well.

The White Paper can be viewed in its entirety at www. CommonCancerTestingTerms.org.

The Consistent Testing Terminology Working Group is composed of 41 patient advocacy organizations from solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, professional societies, pharma, biotech, diagnostics companies, and testing laboratories committed to clarifying and promoting consistent use of common terms for biomarker and germline genetic testing.