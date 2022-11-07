BioNTech lifts lower end of vaccine sales target range

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) on Monday raised the lower bound of its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue guidance for the full year, citing demand for its adapted shots and higher prices.

The German biotech firm, the vaccines partner of U.S. pharma giant Pfizer (PFE.N), said in a statement that it is now targeting 16 to 17 billion euros ($16-$17 billion) in vaccine sales, compared with a previous range of 13-17 billion but down from 19 billion euros reported for last year.

“The updated guidance reflects the shipment of the Omicron adapted bivalent vaccine boosters, which started early in September and is expected to continue throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as higher prices and a positive foreign currency effect,” the company said.

About 300 million doses of the variant-adapted vaccines have been invoiced as of mid-October 2022, it added.

Partner Pfizer last week raised its forecast for its 2022 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion.