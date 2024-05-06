BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech (22UAy.DE), whose COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Pfizer (PFE.N) was widely used during the pandemic, said on Monday that almost all of its expected 2024 revenues would come in at the end of the year.

BioNTech, which is investing money earned during the pandemic in cancer drug development, said in a statement that it is still targeting 2024 revenues in a range of 2.5 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to 3.1 billion euros.