COVID-19 fading as dominant political issue as Americans focus on inflation, economy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

COVID-19 fading as dominant political issue as Americans focus on inflation, economy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

November 4, 2021; 6:11 AM EDT

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-19-fading-dominant-political-issue-americans-focus-inflation-economy-2021-11-04

/by