Japan’s PeptiDream to work with Merck in developing COVID-19 therapies

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Japans-PeptiDream-to-work-with-Merck-in-developing-COVID-19-therapies-Reuters-6-12-20.jpeg 243 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-06-11 23:39:202020-06-12 01:16:15Japan's PeptiDream to work with Merck in developing COVID-19 therapies
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese drug-discovery company PeptiDream Inc said on Friday it would collaborate with Merck & Co in developing COVID-19 therapies.
The companies will work to develop peptide therapeutics that may be effective against multiple coronavirus strains, they said in a release. The agreement builds on a research and licensing partnership announced in 2015.
PeptiDream specializes in constrained peptides, types of amino acids that can carry various cargoes to specific types of cells.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source: