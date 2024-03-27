Novocure’s lung cancer device slows progression to brain in trial, shares rise

March 27 (Reuters) – Novocure (NVCR.O) said on Wednesday that its device met the main goal of a late-stage trial by slowing the progression of cancer to the brain in patients with a type of lung cancer, sending its shares up about 33% in before-the-bell trading.

The positive trial data comes just months after the U.S. drug regulator had accepted the company’s premarket approval application for the device for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) together with standard systemic therapies.