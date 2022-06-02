Pfizer’s Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status – study

By Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) antiviral treatment Paxlovid reduces COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older, according to a new study in Israel conducted during the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The treatment, however, was not found to prevent severe illness among younger adults, according to research from Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest healthcare provider.

Use of Pfizer’s pills, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared in the United States along with a spike infections. Biden administration officials have pushed for wide use of Paxlovid, which the government purchased and provides free.

Pfizer’s clinical trial tested Paxlovid in unvaccinated people who had risk factors for serious disease and found that the two-drug treatment cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 90%. That was during the Delta wave of the virus.

There has been some concern, amid anecdotal reports of bounceback COVID symptoms after patients get relief from taking Paxlovid, that the treatment might not be as effective in vaccinated patients.

The Israeli study, which was published without peer review as a preprint by online platform Research Square, included data from nearly 110,000 participants between Jan. 9 to March 10, when Omicron was the country’s dominant coronavirus variant.