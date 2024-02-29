Pharma companies ask court not to break up US states’ price-fixing lawsuits

Feb 29 (Reuters) – A group of major pharmaceutical companies want an appeals court to force Connecticut and other states to remain in a coordinated legal proceeding over generic drug pricing, arguing that allowing them to pursue their claims separately would upend years of legal work and cause delays.
 
Drug companies Upshur-Smith, Teva (TEVA.TA), Glenmark (GLEN.NS) and more than a dozen others in a petition urged the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep Connecticut and 45 other states a part of the antitrust litigation in Pennsylvania.
 
Source: Reuters
 

