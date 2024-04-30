Eli Lilly lifts sales view by $2 billion on soaring weight-loss drug demand

April 30 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) raised its annual revenue forecast by $2 billion on Tuesday due to strong demand and a steady ramp up of production of its weight-loss treatment Zepbound and related diabetes drug Mounjaro, lifting its shares about 7%.

Lilly said it expects the drugs to remain in tight supply, but plans for significant production increases in the second half of the year. Sales growth for the weight-loss and diabetes treatments will primarily depend on how much it can produce and ship in the short- to mid-term, the company said.