Eli Lilly lifts sales view by $2 billion on soaring weight-loss drug demand

“Our top priority is making more product and we’re doing everything we can to do that”, CEO David Ricks told CNBC.

Skyrocketing demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, both chemically known as tirzepatide, has propelled the Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s market value above $700 billion – surpassing both Tesla (TSLA.O) and Walmart (WMT.N)

“We expect this increased clarity on production capacity and guidance raise will be well received by the Street,” JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said.

However, supply for the drugs remains constrained. Most doses of Mounjaro and Zepbound are expected to be available in limited amounts through the second quarter , according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Ricks said the production of these drugs was a capital intensive, technically complex and highly regulated process.

“We’re pulling out all stops to produce more, but the lag time is significant.”