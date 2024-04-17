Sage Therapeutics scraps plans for Parkinson’s drug after mid-stage failure

April 17 (Reuters) – Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.O) said on Wednesday it will stop development of its experimental drug to treat Parkinson’s disease after the treatment failed a mid-stage study, sending the company’s shares tumbling 36% before the bell.

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive movement disorder of the nervous system, affects about 1 million people in the United States.

The failure is the latest hurdle for Sage Therapeutics after the U.S. health regulator last year approved the company and partner Biogen’s (BIIB.O) pill Zurzuvae as a treatment for postpartum depression, but rejected it for clinical depression, which is a much larger market.

Sage Therapeutics said it would lay off about 188 people, or about 40% of its workforce, last year after the depression drug setback.