Lilly’s weight-loss drug reduces sleep apnea severity in late-stage studies
April 17 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Wednesday its weight-loss drug helped reduce episodes of irregular breathing in patients with obstructive sleep apnea across two late-stage trials.
The trial results add to a growing body of clinical evidence that suggests GLP-1 drugs, which include popular treatments such as Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy, have medical benefits beyond diabetes and weight loss.