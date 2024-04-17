Lilly’s weight-loss drug reduces sleep apnea severity in late-stage studies

The data could also boost Lilly’s chances of U.S. government insurance coverage, Wall Street analysts said ahead of results, and pave the way to expand use of its GLP-1 drugs, sold as Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes, in a new set of patients.

Shares of the drugmaker rose 2.3% to $763.9 in premarket hours and have risen 28% this year.

In the first Lilly study, patients received only tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro, and showed a 55% improvement in symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, compared with a 5% improvement in those who received a placebo.