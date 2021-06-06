U.S. administers 301.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines – CDC

June 6, 2021; 4:16 PM EDT

() – The United States has administered 301,638,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 371,520,735 doses as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Registered nurse Sheba Phillip administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 14-year-old Angel Rodriguez, during a vaccination event for local adolescents and adults outside the Bronx Writing Academy school in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Those figures are up from the 300,268,730 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 5 out of 371,520,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 170,833,221 people had received at least one dose while 138,969,323 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

