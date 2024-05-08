US FDA advises healthcare facilities to switch from Getinge’s heart devices

May 8 (Reuters) – The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday advised healthcare facilities to move away from using Getinge’s (GETIb.ST) heart devices in patients as they faced safety and quality concerns despite a string of recalls.
 
The recommendation is based on concerns that the company has not sufficiently addressed the problems and risks with the recalled devices, it added.
 
Getinge did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
The FDA suggests providers to move away from the use of Getinge’s Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) devices and its Cardiohelp system and HLS Sets.
 
The health regulator recommends providers to transition away from these Getinge cardiovascular devices and use alternative devices if possible.
 
The Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump IABP are electromechanical systems that inflate and deflate balloons in the aorta to provide temporary support to the left ventricle.
 

