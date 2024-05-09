https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Merck-to-buy-Acceleron-for-about-11.5-bln-in-rare-disease-drug-push-Reuters-9-30-21.jpeg 183 275 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-09 07:54:532024-05-09 09:11:38Merck’s endometrial cancer therapy fails trial
Merck’s endometrial cancer therapy fails trial
Merck’s endometrial cancer therapy fails trial
May 9 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N) said on Thursday its therapy being tested in certain patients with a type of cancer in the uterus lining failed a late-stage trial.
The drugmaker’s Keytruda therapy in combination with chemotherapy was being evaluated in about 1,095 patients with high-risk endometrial cancer after surgery.
The trial did not meet the main goal of disease-free survival, which is the length of time after primary treatment for a cancer ends that the patient survives without any signs or its symptoms.
The study’s other main goal of overall survival was not formally tested since the trial failed in showing significant disease-free survival.
Endometrial cancer begins in the inner lining of the uterus, or endometrium, and is the most common type of the disease affecting the organ.