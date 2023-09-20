US government restarts delivery of free COVID tests

Sept 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it will deliver COVID-19 tests for free to households across the country.

Beginning Sept. 25, households will again be able to order four free tests through COVIDTests.gov, the health agency said, adding that the tests can detect currently circulating COVID-19 variants and are intended for use through the end of 2023.

HHS also announced an investment of $600 million in 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers.