US government sends initial offers for Medicare drug price cuts

Feb 1 (Reuters) – The Biden administration is sending drugmakers opening offers for the U.S. Medicare program’s first ever price negotiations on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allows Medicare, which covers 66 million Americans mostly aged 65 and older, to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs.

The negotiations will continue over the next several months, ending by August, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, and the negotiated prices are expected to go into effect in 2026.