Courage is required to go after challenging assignments and stretch beyond your comfort zone. It takes courage to put yourself forward for a new assignment, applying to lead a new area or initiative, to let people know you are ready or want to advance. In this discussion you will hear from members of Pfizer’s Global Women’s Council about the successful implementation of the “raise your hand” and “one bold move” programs. Collectively these programs encouraged women to make themselves known and engaged managers to ensure results; they inspired participants to think bigger professionally and personally and is a model for how to fuel courage in yourself, your team and your organization.
Save by registering for the entire 2019 series:
• Tuesday, 16 April – Career Conversation 22: Cultural Sensitivity: Techniques for Fostering An Inclusive Environment
• Tuesday, 11 June – Career Conversation 23: Collaboration: Cultivating Partnerships to Drive Value
• Tuesday, 10 September – Career Conversation 24: Courage: Boldly Moving Forward
• Tuesday, 10 December – Career Conversation 25: Connections: The Art and Science of Building Powerful Professional Relationships
Each session will provide timely, relevant content from a subject matter expert, real world experience and perspective from an industry leader and an engaging Q&A with participants.
Special series purchase
Sign up for the 2019 Career Conversations webinar series and receive all four webinars for the price of three.
Agenda
12:00 – 12:03 PM Introduction
12:03 – 12:43 PM Presentation
12:43 – 1:15 PM Discussion and Q&A
Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers
Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.
Upon completing your registration on the HBA website, you will be receive an email containing steps to complete your webinar registration on the Go To Webinar platform. You must complete this second registration step to receive the event login URL and dial-in information. If you do not complete this second step, you will not receive the email containing the webinar login information.
The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.
This webinar is nonrefundable.
Learning objectives
1. Attendees will learn practical examples of how to let others know they are ready for a new assignment
2. Recognize the essential internal components of being bold and courageous
3. Attendees will understand how to raise their hand and be bold in their careers
