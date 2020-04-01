HealthLeaders Sponsored Webinar
Meeting the Needs of Complex Patient Populations Through Care Collaboration
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020
Time: 01:00 – 02:00 PM EDT
Duration: 1 hour
Patients with complex physical, behavioral, and mental health conditions—including substance use disorder—pose a unique challenge for providers managing Medicaid beneficiaries. With many of these patients also facing social determinants of health (SDOH), providing meaningful care requires a collaborative community effort.
Dr. Brian Patel, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, and Deborah Jean Parsons, Ph.D. Director of Integrated Care at Aspire Health Alliance, share actionable best practices for developing better community partnerships to support patients struggling with complex comorbid physical, behavioral, mental, and SDOH challenges.
Learning Objectives
• Understand the unique population health challenges facing providers who manage patients with complex physical, behavioral, mental, and social determinants of health needs
• Summarize the benefits of intervening with complex, high-risk patients within the emergency department and potential obstacles that need to be overcome to obtain engagement
• Explain how real-time updates and collaboration can effectively and efficiently deliver a complex, high-risk patient population the diverse services they require—at a lower cost and with higher quality outcomes
Director of Integrated Care
Aspire Health Alliance
Dr. Parsons is an experienced professional in the fields of children’s mental health, social services, and healthcare in Massachusetts—working for over 25 years in program design, operation, and management and serving as a consultant for the Association for Behavioral Healthcare and adjunct faculty at Quincy College, Lasell College, and the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
She currently leads two Community Partner programs in a Massachusetts Medicaid incentive program, providing high quality care coordination for adults who have complex physical, behavioral health, and social needs and integrating primary care, behavioral health services, and social resources to achieve healthier outcomes and community stability.
Chief of Emergency Medicine and Occupational Health Services
Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Dr. Patel is currently the Chief of Emergency Medicine and Occupational Health Services, Associate Chief Quality Officer, Case Management Physician Advisor, and EMS Medical Director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2001 and completed his emergency medicine training in 2005.
He has worked as an emergency medicine physician at Sturdy Memorial since 2005, focusing on helping vulnerable patient populations such as those with behavioral health diagnoses, substance use disorder, and social determinants of health.