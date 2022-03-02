WHO recommends Merck’s COVID pill for high-risk patients

(Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) panel on Wednesday backed the use of Merck & Co Inc’s (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients.

The expert panel conditionally recommended the pill, molnupiravir, for patients with non-severe disease who are at high risk of hospitalisation, such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people and those with chronic diseases.

The recommendation was based on new data from six clinical trials involving 4,796 patients.

Since molnupiravir’s U.S. authorization in December, demand for the pill among COVID-19 patients has taken a hit from comparatively low efficacy and potential safety issues for certain groups. read more

The WHO panel said it was also preparing recommendations for Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) rival COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid.

Pfizer’s pill was shown to be nearly 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, compared with 30% for molnupiravir.