Webinar: Humira/Biosimilar developability and preformulation with RALS application
When: Thursday, September 6th, 2018 – 2:00 PM EDT
Where: Live on your PC or mobile device
Join us and leading pharmaceutical companies across the United States for an outstanding live webinar, complete with live Q&A from experts. This webinar will explore RALS application: Developability and preformulation studies-Case studies includes Humira/Biosimilar.
Webinar Highlights:
• Rapid screening tool for exipients selection
About Our Speaker: Dr. Nelliaiappan is the Director of Product Development at CuriRx, with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industrial experience. Dr. Nellaiapppan is an accomplished scientist and lecturer teaching Biochemistry at master level supervising Ph.D scholars. Madras University, Oxford University, Post Doc, Biochemistry Boston University 1994-1997.
