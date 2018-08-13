Ad Header

Webinar: Humira/Biosimilar developability and preformulation with RALS application

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Monday, August 13th, 2018

 

When: Thursday, September 6th, 2018 – 2:00 PM EDT
Where: Live on your PC or mobile device
Registration Form: ‘Click Here To Register’
 
Join us and leading pharmaceutical companies across the United States for an outstanding live webinar, complete with live Q&A from experts. This webinar will explore RALS application: Developability and preformulation studies-Case studies includes Humira/Biosimilar.
 

RALS application: Developability and preformulation studies-Case studies includes Humira/Biosimilar”

CLICK HERE FOR FREE REGISTRATION
 

Webinar Highlights:

•  Rapid screening tool for exipients selection
•  Accurately predict protein candidates regarding stablity
•  Discussion of techniques related to RALS, Z average, and SEC-HPLC

When and Where: On-Line, Thurs., Sept. 6th 2:00 pm EST

 
About Our Speaker: Dr. Nelliaiappan is the Director of Product Development at CuriRx, with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industrial experience. Dr. Nellaiapppan is an accomplished scientist and lecturer teaching Biochemistry at master level supervising Ph.D scholars. Madras University, Oxford University, Post Doc, Biochemistry Boston University 1994-1997.

