Now Open for Enrollment: 2017 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) NY/NJ Group Mentoring Program

Fairfield/NJ/January 2017 – Registration for the 2017 HBA New York/New Jersey area Group Mentoring Program is open now through 2/28/17. Registration is being accepted at:

http://www.hbanet.org/hba-metro-chapter-mentoring-program

Now in its ninth year, this comprehensive six-month program harnesses the power of accomplished professionals to help mentees set and achieve professional/career goals and forge new connections. Mentoring takes place in small groups. Each group functions independently, setting its own meeting dates, times and locations.

The mentoring program is mentee-driven — that is, it is designed around emerging leaders who have a strong sense of their development needs and can identify one or more areas in which they need mentoring support. Mentees prepare for their group’s meetings, fully participate and help plan these sessions, and then “do the work” by stretching, taking risks and identifying resources that will help them to reach their mentoring goals.

Mentees come from various sectors of the healthcare industry — pharmaceutical, biotechnology, advertising, public relations, medical education, scientific discovery, clinical development and market research — and represent various career stages and disciplines.

Program mentors volunteer their time, and are seasoned executives with significant experience in the healthcare industry or related services. They have a keen sense of their own strengths coupled with the ability and commitment needed to guide their mentees. Mentors are willing to share of themselves — relaying stories and anecdotes from their careers, recounting successes and failures, offering ideas and approaches and identifying tools and connections. Most mentors have experience in a director-level or higher position and/or have developed both individuals and teams.

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations from diverse sectors across the healthcare industry who are committed to:

• achieving gender parity in leadership positions

• facilitating career and business connections

• providing effective practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of their female talent

With 20 chapters throughout the United States and Europe, over 8,000 members, and more than 120 Corporate Partners, the HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy and recognition for individuals and companies. For more information, visit www.hbanet.org.

