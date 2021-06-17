Craig Lipset Named as MedVector Board Member and Executive Advisor

Craig Lipset, Decentralized Clinical Trial Pioneer and Industry Innovator, Named as MedVector Board Member and Executive Advisor

LOS ANGELES – June 17, 2021 – Craig Lipset, a clinical trials industry innovator and leader, has joined the MedVector team as a new board member and executive advisor.

MedVector’s novel Prime-Control Technology platform unlocks access to millions of potential clinical trial participants who are seen every day by physicians who are not seeking to become study investigators. The company helps sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs) and study recruiters complete studies faster while reaching more diverse patient populations from the familiarity of their trusted local doctor’s office.

In his strategic role as executive advisor, Lipset will provide insights and strategy for the MedVector platform to reach its full potential by integrating and complementing existing trial processes and market solutions. He will also serve on MedVector’s board of directors and facilitate strategic collaborations with CRO, pharma, clinical trial site, and patient recruitment leaders.

“MedVector is the first platform that addresses the misaligned incentives that stand in the way of physicians talking to their patients about clinical trials,” says Lipset. “Clinical trial candidates are not medical mysteries. These patients typically have an existing diagnosis, they are on an existing therapy, and they value their trusted relationship with an existing local doctor. Enabling these non-investigator physicians to have access to clinical trials as a care option is the ‘holy grail’ of participant enrollment, and MedVector is doing just that.”

“We are honored to welcome Craig to MedVector as we continue our national rollout,” says MedVector Co-Founder and CEO Scott Stout. “His reputation and track record in the pharma and clinical trials arena will help propel us forward as we partner with CROs to increase enrollment.”

Craig Lipset is co-chair of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), the largest non-profit collaboration advancing the global adoption of decentralized research. This growing collaborative has more than 100 members, including the FDA, top pharma companies, technology and service providers, and other healthcare organizations.

Lipset serves as a clinical innovation advisor to major pharmaceutical companies, as well as adjunct assistant professor of Health Informatics at Rutgers University.

Prior to co-founding DTRA, Craig was the head of Clinical Innovation and venture partner at Pfizer, on the founding operations committee for TransCelerate Biopharma, and on the founding management team of two successful startup ventures, Perceptive Informatics and Adnexus Therapeutics.

About MedVector

MedVector has developed a clinical trial platform that expands participation beyond existing clinical trial sites, giving CROs access to millions of diverse patients without activating new sites. MedVector’s Prime-Control technology extends the reach of PIs to include patients at non-participating physician’s offices, and those who reside in inner cities and rural communities. The proprietary platform works within current protocols and enables pharma sponsors to bring medications to market more quickly. With MedVector, no patient is too far away or left behind. MedVector is headquartered in El Segundo, California. For more information, visit us at www.MedVector.com. Follow us on: Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter