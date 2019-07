FDA Approves Pfizer’s Biosimilar, RUXIENCE™ (rituximab-pvvr), for Certain Cancers and Autoimmune Conditions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RUXIENCE™ (rituximab-pvvr), a biosimilar to Rituxan® (rituximab),1 for the treatment of adult patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).2