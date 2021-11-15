McKesson, drug distributors face $95 billion opioid trial in Washington state

(Reuters) – A trial pitting Washington state against McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and two other drug distributors accused of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic is slated to kick off on Monday, after the state’s attorney general declined to join a $26 billion nationwide settlement.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has accused McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) of creating a public nuisance by failing to prevent the diversion of prescription pills into illegal channels.

Washington is seeking $38.2 billion to fund treatment and other programs and billions more in penalties and forfeited profits. The distributors, who deny wrongdoing, say the state wants a “wildly inflated recovery” of more than $95 billion.

More than 3,300 lawsuits by largely state and local governments have been filed seeking to hold those and other companies responsible for a drug abuse crisis the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

Washington state would have been eligible for $527.5 million if it had joined a proposed global deal, under which the distributors would pay up to $21 billion and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) would pay $5 billion to resolve the cases.

Ferguson, a Democrat, has criticized the settlement as “not nearly good enough,” saying the nearly $30 million on average the state and its communities would receive annually was insufficient to address the devastation caused by the epidemic.