Pfizer agrees to pay $93M to settle Lipitor antitrust lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Attorneys for Lipitor purchasers including Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. and Puerto Rico’s Drogueria Betances LLC disclosed the agreement in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. court in Trenton, New Jersey.

The distributors’ case will continue against Ranbaxy, the attorneys filing said.

The proposed settlement, which requires a judge’s approval, comes after more than a decade of litigation. Pfizer did not admit liability.

Pfizer in a statement called the allegations “factually and legally without merit.” It said the settlement was “fair, reasonable and the best way to resolve this litigation.”

A representative for Sun Pharma, which acquired Ranbaxy in 2014, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.