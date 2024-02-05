Promising early data details on Amgen weight-loss drug published

The most common treatment related side effects were nausea and vomiting. One patient given a single 140 mg dose of the drug experienced elevated levels of pancreatic enzymes, as did another patient treated with 140 mg in the multiple dose group.

Amgen said the injected drug, also known as MariTide, links a compound designed to activate the GLP-1 hormone associated with a feeling of fullness to an antibody that blocks activity of a different gut hormone, GIP, that has been linked to fat storage and metabolic regulation.