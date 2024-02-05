Promising early data details on Amgen weight-loss drug published

Feb 5 (Reuters) – Animal and early-stage human trial data for Amgen’s (AMGN.O) experimental obesity drug published in a medical journal showed that it promoted significant weight loss with an acceptable safety profile, the company said on Monday.
 
The dataset published in Nature Metabolism details outcomes and adverse events for the 49 patients in the Phase 1 trial of the drug, maridebart cafraglutide. Trial participants received different doses of the drug ranging from 21 milligrams to 840 mg. Patients in the study were obese, but did not have other underlying health conditions such as diabetes.
 

The most common treatment related side effects were nausea and vomiting. One patient given a single 140 mg dose of the drug experienced elevated levels of pancreatic enzymes, as did another patient treated with 140 mg in the multiple dose group.
 
Amgen said the injected drug, also known as MariTide, links a compound designed to activate the GLP-1 hormone associated with a feeling of fullness to an antibody that blocks activity of a different gut hormone, GIP, that has been linked to fat storage and metabolic regulation.
 

 

