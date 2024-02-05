https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Osteoporosis-drug-helps-Amgen-third-quarter-profit-beat-estimates-Reuters-10-28-20.jpeg 246 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-05 05:30:262024-02-05 09:44:11Promising early data details on Amgen weight-loss drug published
Promising early data details on Amgen weight-loss drug published
Feb 5 (Reuters) – Animal and early-stage human trial data for Amgen’s (AMGN.O) experimental obesity drug published in a medical journal showed that it promoted significant weight loss with an acceptable safety profile, the company said on Monday.
The dataset published in Nature Metabolism details outcomes and adverse events for the 49 patients in the Phase 1 trial of the drug, maridebart cafraglutide. Trial participants received different doses of the drug ranging from 21 milligrams to 840 mg. Patients in the study were obese, but did not have other underlying health conditions such as diabetes.