REALITYRx Proudly Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary

NJ-Based Medical Advertising Company Sets a Consistent Standard of Excellence

Somerset, NJ, May 7, 2019 — REALITYRx, a global, full-service healthcare agency, is proud to announce their 10-year anniversary. REALITYRx fearlessly launched during one of the worst recessions since the 1930s. In the last decade REALITYRx has not only succeeded in the face of global economic headwinds, it offers a quality alternative to over-priced NYC agencies. Since 2009, REALITYRx has been turning insight into action, telling stories and molding perceptions to generate positive change for life sciences companies.

The company was co-founded by Bob Karczewski, Director Client Services, Principal and his partner Jon Male, Chief Creative Officer, Principal. Messrs. Karczewski and Male have assembled a world-class team of senior managers plucked from the ranks of major agencies where they spearheaded countless blockbuster drugs and specialty brands for companies large and small. The founding principle is to create communications that are R.E.A.L.— Relevant, Easy, Arresting, and Legitimate.

“Reality: You can run from it, face it or embrace it. We choose to embrace the realities of today’s ever-changing healthcare environment,” said Jon Male. “We believe every brand, no matter how big or how small, deserves the attention of the best minds in the business. We believe this client focus has contributed, and continues to contribute, to our longevity.”

REALITYRx is headquartered in New Jersey – the medicine chest of the world. The State is home to 14 of the world’s 20 largest pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk and Bayer Healthcare.

“Great work is our greatest asset. It leads to partnerships that build the trust and confidence to always advance the relationship,” says Robert Karczewski. “I am very proud of our team and their ability to bring excellent service to our healthcare clients. Their great work is why we are here after 10 years!”

REALITYRx boasts an amazing client portfolio including Integra Life Sciences (Codman Specialty Surgical; neurosurgery; orthopedics; advanced wound care); Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (contrast media, injectors, and informatics); Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (rare disease); Celsion Corporation (immuno-oncology); VetMed Therapeutics (veterinary medicine); Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical (Sancuso CINV).

About REALITYRx

REALITYRx is a full-service global healthcare agency offering the right dose of strategy, creative, and execution, connecting with target audiences, and delivering measurable ROI. REALITYRx’ primary services include brand planning, professional and consumer healthcare campaigns, strategic digital programs, global campaigns, social media marketing, brand architecture, multimedia kiosks, web development & IU/UX design, e-detailing & closed loop marketing, conventions and congresses, exhibit & sales meeting planning, content development and sales training.

