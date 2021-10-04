Recent promotions and moves from PRECISIONeffect

PRECISIONeffect, the industry’s only healthcare advertising agency dedicated to changing the standard of care, recently made several employee moves and promotions:

John Fitzpatrick accepted the role as SVP, Omnichannel Engagement (OCE) and will be responsible for overseeing PRECISIONeffect’s digital strategists, UX and analytics teams, and continuing to shepherd the entire organization into the world of OCE. John will be working across PRECISIONeffect’s offices and sitting on the management teams in both Boston and LA.

Paul Balagot accepted an international post as General Manager for London while remaining CXO for PRECISIONeffect. Paul will move with his family to the UK in January and will assume John’s prior responsibilities as GM while maintaining the programming team globally. He also will help pull the Across Health (recently acquired) and London teams closer together in both OCE and execution.

Pam Caputo, VP, Media Engagement, joins the management team in PRECISIONeffect’s Boston and LA offices. Pam continues to deliver engagement for brands.

“As our industry moves from multi-channel marketing to OCE, it is essential to mirror that change within our walls. Our goal is to ensure our clients receive the guidance and expertise necessary to create unique customer journeys,” said Carolyn Morgan, President of PRECISIONeffect. “We need to ensure channels, messages and tactics are tailored, results-driven, and optimized accordingly. This strong foundation will now be pushed even further, thanks to these leaders, along with the experienced omnichannel team at Across Health. We have highly knowledgeable, strategic go-to-market experts to ensure our clients have the smartest and most engaging interactions with their audiences.”