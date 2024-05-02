Regeneron’s blockbuster eye drug posts weaker sales due to inventory impact

May 2 (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by softer sales of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea due to reduction in wholesaler inventory.

Apart from an impact of about $40 million cut in inventory, Regeneron said changing market dynamics that resulted in lower volumes and lower selling price also hurt Eylea sales.

Total sales of the drug, jointly developed with Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), fell 2% to $1.40 billion in the January-to-March quarter, missing estimates of $1.86 billion, according to LSEG estimates.