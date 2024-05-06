Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directors

,

Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directors

May 6 (Reuters) – Hedge fund Shah Capital on Monday urged Novavax (NVAX.O) shareholders to vote against the re-election of three directors and opposed proposals related to executive compensation, weeks after pushing for a board shakeup at the COVID-19 vaccine maker.
 
Shah Capital, the biotech’s third-largest shareholder with a near 7.5% stake, reiterated the company was “undervalued and continues to suffer from poor profitability”.
 

The hedge fund had previously said it planned to put forward two of its own candidates for Novavax’s board, but was unable to meet the requirements to do so on time.
 
“I could not get the shares transferred to a transfer agent on time and on that technicality, the company refused to nominate my two candidates, which is very unfortunate because I think they are extremely qualified and what this board needs is a fresh perspective,” Himanshu Shah, founder and chief investment officer of Shah Capital Management, told Reuters.
 
Novavax said in a proxy filing last week it had not received any valid nominations from stockholders for its 2024 annual shareholder meeting, scheduled to take place on June 13.
 
The company had raised doubts about its ability to remain in business, hurt by manufacturing snags and regulatory hurdles that delayed the entry of its protein-based vaccine to the market.
 
Last month, Shah Capital had expressed concerns over mismanagement at the Maryland-based biotech and urged it to adopt a marketing strategy that targets consumers who are hesitant to receive mRNA vaccines.

 

/by
You might also like
The race is on as Sanofi-GSK booster bests Pfizer-BioNTech
Money, growthHealthcare Agency Roundtable 2022: Uncertainties of 2023: Looming recession, inflation, and reduced investment
ValnevaFrench health authority advises against use of Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine
Chest x-rayAer Therapeutics raises $36M for novel approach to COPD
Abdomen scanPfizer, BioNTech get legal pause in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit
NovavaxU.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax’s COVID shot for adolescents
PfizerPfizer to invest more than $2.5 bln to expand European manufacturing
Abdomen scanRare liver disease wins mount as Mirum’s PFIC trial meets endpoint
IPG Health unlocks next-gen data, AI & tech-enabled platforms for health...IPG HealthFDAUS FDA panel to discuss first psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment next mont...
PharmaLive