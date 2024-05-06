https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Novavax-says-COVID-19-vaccine-89-effective-in-UK-trial-less-in-South-Africa-shares-jump-Reuters-1-28-21.jpeg 125 200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-06 15:02:282024-05-07 09:47:22Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directors
Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directors
May 6 (Reuters) – Hedge fund Shah Capital on Monday urged Novavax (NVAX.O) shareholders to vote against the re-election of three directors and opposed proposals related to executive compensation, weeks after pushing for a board shakeup at the COVID-19 vaccine maker.
Shah Capital, the biotech’s third-largest shareholder with a near 7.5% stake, reiterated the company was “undervalued and continues to suffer from poor profitability”.