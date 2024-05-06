Shah Capital urges Novavax shareholders to vote against three directors

The hedge fund had previously said it planned to put forward two of its own candidates for Novavax’s board, but was unable to meet the requirements to do so on time.

“I could not get the shares transferred to a transfer agent on time and on that technicality, the company refused to nominate my two candidates, which is very unfortunate because I think they are extremely qualified and what this board needs is a fresh perspective,” Himanshu Shah, founder and chief investment officer of Shah Capital Management, told Reuters.

Novavax said in a proxy filing last week it had not received any valid nominations from stockholders for its 2024 annual shareholder meeting, scheduled to take place on June 13.

The company had raised doubts about its ability to remain in business, hurt by manufacturing snags and regulatory hurdles that delayed the entry of its protein-based vaccine to the market.