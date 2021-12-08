U.S. boosters surge to all-time high on Omicron fears

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Americans are lining up for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at a record pace, with concerns about the newly-detected Omicron coronavirus variant spurring millions to get shots, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.

Just under a million people a day received booster doses of one of the three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since U.S. regulators gave the nod to additional shots for some adults in September, government data shows.

“In the last week, we’ve gotten nearly 7 million people a booster; that’s a million booster shots in arms a day. And that’s more people getting a booster shot per day than ever before,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday. Around 55% of people aged 65 and older who are eligible for a booster have received one, he added.

All in all the United States administered 12.5 million vaccines in the last week, Zients said at a White House briefing, its highest rate since May.

U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for vaccine booster shots to all adults in mid-November. read more

Around 47 million people in the United states have now received a booster shot, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, almost a quarter of all fully vaccinated adults in the country.