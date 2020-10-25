U.S. disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

“We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December,” Fauci told the BBC.

“When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year.”

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-britain-fauci/u-s-disease-expert-fauci-says-vaccine-verdict-due-by-early-december-idUSKBN27A0B7