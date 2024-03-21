US FDA approves Italfarmaco’s drug for Duchenne muscle-wasting disorder

March 21 (Reuters) – The U.S. FDA has approved privately held Italfarmaco Group’s drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited muscle-wasting disorder, the health regulator said on Thursday.

The oral drug, to be sold under the brand name Duvyzat, is the first nonsteroidal drug approved to treat patients with all genetic variants of DMD, according to the FDA.

Duvyzat has been approved for patients six years of age and older.