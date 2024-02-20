https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/AbbVie.jpg 500 665 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-20 13:15:492024-02-21 09:58:46AbbVie taps Robert Michael to replace Gonzalez as CEO in July
AbbVie taps Robert Michael to replace Gonzalez as CEO in July
AbbVie taps Robert Michael to replace Gonzalez as CEO in July
Feb 20 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) on Tuesday said Chief Operating Officer Robert Michael would succeed Richard Gonzalez to become the second-ever CEO of the drugmaker on July 1.
Gonzalez, 70, who has been at the company’s helm since it was formed through a spin-off from Abbott (ABT.N) in 2013, will become executive chairman of AbbVie’s board once he steps down.
Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan said in a note that the timing made sense after the company announced it was buying ImmunoGen and Cerevel (CERE.O), delivered better-than-expected results in 2023, and updated its longer-term forecast.