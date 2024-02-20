AbbVie taps Robert Michael to replace Gonzalez as CEO in July

AbbVie taps Robert Michael to replace Gonzalez as CEO in July

Feb 20 (Reuters) – AbbVie (ABBV.N) on Tuesday said Chief Operating Officer Robert Michael would succeed Richard Gonzalez to become the second-ever CEO of the drugmaker on July 1.

Gonzalez, 70, who has been at the company’s helm since it was formed through a spin-off from Abbott (ABT.N) in 2013, will become executive chairman of AbbVie’s board once he steps down.