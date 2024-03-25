AbbVie to Acquire Landos Biopharma, Further Strengthening its Portfolio in Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) (“AbbVie”) and Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) (“Landos”) today announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Landos, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead investigational asset is NX-13, a first-in-class, oral NLRX1 agonist (a member of the NOD-like receptor family) with a bimodal mechanism of action (MOA), which is anti-inflammatory and facilitates epithelial repair.

“With this acquisition, we aim to advance the clinical development of NX-13, a differentiated, first-in-class, oral asset with the potential to make a difference in the lives of people living with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,” said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer, global therapeutics, AbbVie.

“This announcement is a testament to Landos’ talented team and their commitment to our mission of creating oral treatments that can address a therapeutic gap,” said Gregory Oakes, president and chief executive officer, Landos. “NX-13 and its bimodal MOA have the potential to provide a novel approach to the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. With AbbVie’s therapeutic area leadership and expertise in global development, they are the right company to further advance NX-13.”

NLRX1 regulates immunometabolism and inflammation, and its activation impacts multiple mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis. The randomized controlled Phase 2 NEXUS clinical trial evaluating NX-13 in UC is currently enrolling patients in the United States and Europe (NCT05785715).

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will acquire Landos at a price of $20.42 per share in cash upon closing, or approximately $137.5 million in the aggregate, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, or approximately an additional $75 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Landos’ stockholders.

About the NEXUS Study

NEXUS is a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating NX-13 in patients with moderate to severe UC. NEXUS is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose, 12-week induction study evaluating 80 patients with moderate to severe UC with a long-term extension (LTE) period. All subjects will be randomized to receive either 250 mg or 750 mg immediate release NX-13, or placebo. The primary objective of the trial will be to evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of oral NX-13 versus placebo (NCT05785715 ClinicalTrials.gov).

Advisors

AbbVie’s legal advisor is Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Landos’ financial advisor is Jefferies LLC and Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its mission is to create safe and effective oral treatments that address the therapeutic gap in the current treatment paradigm.

Landos has a portfolio of novel targets anchoring two libraries of immunometabolic modulation pathways, including four potentially first-in-class, once-daily, oral therapies targeting multiple indications in the immunology space.

Landos is currently focused on advancing the clinical development of NX-13 in UC. Landos initiated the NEXUS Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial (NCT05785715) in the second quarter of 2023 and plans to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Source: AbbVie