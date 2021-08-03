Biden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or ‘get out of the way’

(Reuters; Trevor Hunnicutt, Jeff Mason)

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas – home to roughly a third of all new U.S. COVID-19 cases – to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or “get out of the way” as the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease’s Delta variant.

Biden also announced the United States had donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to 65 countries, but the White House kept its focus largely on the crisis at home: outbreaks in the two Republican-led states accounting for an outsized share of rising cases nationwide.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed strict COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, he issued an order blocking mask mandates in the state’s schools. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order last spring that would impose fines for mask mandates.

“Some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, and they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden said, without referencing the two men by name.