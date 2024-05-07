Klick Health announces first round of Klick AI Prize winners

Today Klick Health announced the three winning entries for its first round of the $1,000,000 Klick Prize. The agency received about 200 submissions, most of which were submitted by teams, not by an individual.

In first place is a pharma marketing compliance tool concept called GuardRail, a solution that “really tackled what we think is going to be the most important area to really get life sciences to embrace the generative opportunity and specifically that’s around compliance issues. How do you add the guardrails on to the creation of generative content, and how do you do it in a way that provides the traceability that’s required in our regulated landscape,” Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal told Med Ad News. The winning submission, which consists of two members of the agency’s Medical team, plus a tech developer and a project manager, combined a few different approaches – “so there is a generative component but there’s also a decision intelligence component, which is using more traditional machine learning capabilities,” adds Segal. “Probably the best way to think about that is if transformers or large language models are black boxes by their nature because of how they’re designed, this was a way to layer on a glass box that would allow you to trace through how you do claim validation [and] where you pulled that information from.”

The four-member winning team is splitting the $100,000 prize, and are also up for the ultimate $400,000 grand prize, which will be announced later this year. Their tool is now in the commercialization phase and will integrate regulatory frameworks of not only the United States (FDA) but also other markets.

Two submissions tied for second place, each receiving $50,000. One submission was a personalized AI training idea for pharma sales reps, and the other was around creating synthetic personas (i.e., digital twins) to automate routine tasks, including rapidly collecting market research and market intelligence.