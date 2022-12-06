JUICE Pharma names first ever chief business officer

JUICE Pharma Worldwide, a privately-held, full-service global creative marketing communications agency focused on healthcare, announced that Katya Petrova has been appointed Chief Business Officer, a new position. She will be responsible for providing JUICE clients with direction and oversight from inception through execution. Petrova will report directly to Lynn Macrone and Forrest King, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

“JUICE is such a legendary shop, they are trailblazers in the digital and social space,” said Petrova. “They’ve always had a reputation for having a very positive company culture, which keeps delivering lasting client relationships and award-winning work.”

Petrova most recently served as an Executive Vice President, Director of Client Services for the Pharma Division, Grey NY. She has also held top management positions at several healthcare advertising agencies including conglomerates such as Omnicom, WPP, and IPG, as well as independents. “Katya is a proven leader and we believe this is the perfect role for her at the perfect time for our agency,” said Macrone. “Her role as the Chief Business Officer will be to own and unify around the JUICE narrative that drives our client’s satisfaction and our winning culture, while also being responsible for the growth and operational infrastructure to help take JUICE to the next level.

According to Petrova, “as an independent agency, JUICE has the ability to make a direct impact on how they service the brands they’re entrusted with. With much less bureaucracy and hierarchy, the agency has the ability to service its clients both faster and better.”

“Throughout her career Katya has proven to be a wellspring of entrepreneurial ideas,” said King. “She will bring both leadership and a unique approach to building high-performing teams, and will be part of an executive management group that truly believes this is the most exciting time ever to be part of healthcare marketing.”

About JUICE Pharma Worldwide

JUICE Pharma Worldwide is a full-service, fully independent healthcare marketing agency where energy is everything and vital brands thrive. JUICE is fueled with kinetic ideas that inspire clients and set brands into motion to drive impact in today’s changing environment. Founded in 2002, JUICE specializes in delivering high touch, high impact customer experiences that drive clients’ success and transform lives. An award-winning agency, JUICE has had the honor of launching some of the biggest healthcare breakthroughs over the last two decades and has been a global marketing partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, with both blue-chip companies and bio-tech start-ups. For more information go to juicepharma.com.

Source: JUICE Pharma