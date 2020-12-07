Klick Engaged in DE&I Efforts

Klick Health’s Amy Gómez, Ph.D., senior VP, Diversity Strategy, talked to Med Ad News about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts at the agency.

1. What is Klick doing to encourage DE&I at the agency?

At Klick, we take a robust, multi-faceted approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We have very active Employee Resource Groups that take an intersectional approach to DE&I, empowering and advocating for diverse groups, and informing the equitable evolution of our systemic practices. For individual Klicksters, ERGs are a space to build community, provide support, and contribute to personal and professional development.

Our Anti-Racism Education program gave Klicksters direct access to New York Times bestselling authors and anti-racism experts, including Ijeoma Oluo (“So You Want To Talk About Race”) and Robin DiAngelo (“White Fragility”). Following their talks, hundreds of Klicksters participated in small book discussions of their books.

We’re about to launch a Diverse Mentorship program to foster greater awareness among Klick’s leaders of the experiences and perspectives of Black Klicksters and Klicksters of Color, and to build stronger and more diverse internal networks for mentees and mentors.

We are ‘baking in’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into every aspect of our talent management process, from recruiting and selection through to talent development, retention and advancement.

2. What are Klick’s DE&I plans for 2021?

We’ll be continuing with all of the above. Our ERGs and Anti-Racism Education program have some amazing programming lined up for the year ahead!

3. What efforts does the agency want to highlight or is particularly proud of?

While Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have always been a core part of Klick’s culture, 2020 marked the addition of data and accountabilities to our commitment. This summer, we collected employee demographic data to help us understand very specifically where our gaps are and we are in the process of developing concrete goals that will be published with the data in Q1 2021. I am proud to spearhead the company’s DE&I initiatives with our newly established DE&I Council of cross-functional leaders who guide our efforts and hold the organization accountable for achieving our goals.

4. Does Klick believe that the agency has met its DE&I goals? If not, what are specific plans to reach those goals? What lessons has the agency learned from its efforts?

We are currently in the process of articulating those goals, and we are confident we will make significant strides in 2021 and into the future.