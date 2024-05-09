Novo Nordisk ties up with Metaphore to develop new obesity drugs

May 9 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) signed a research tie-up with U.S. biotech firm Metaphore on Thursday to develop next-generation obesity drugs.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Danish drugmaker Novo is trying to expand beyond its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy with at least eight other treatments in its R&D pipeline for the condition.

The collaboration will use Metaphore’s tech platform to develop two therapies for obesity, the companies said.