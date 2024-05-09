https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Novo-nordisk-2023.jpg 219 350 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-09 08:26:542024-05-09 09:44:01Novo Nordisk ties up with Metaphore to develop new obesity drugs
Novo Nordisk ties up with Metaphore to develop new obesity drugs
May 9 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) signed a research tie-up with U.S. biotech firm Metaphore on Thursday to develop next-generation obesity drugs.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
Danish drugmaker Novo is trying to expand beyond its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy with at least eight other treatments in its R&D pipeline for the condition.
The collaboration will use Metaphore’s tech platform to develop two therapies for obesity, the companies said.