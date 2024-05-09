Novo Nordisk ties up with Metaphore to develop new obesity drugs

Novo Nordisk
May 9 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) signed a research tie-up with U.S. biotech firm Metaphore on Thursday to develop next-generation obesity drugs.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Danish drugmaker Novo is trying to expand beyond its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy with at least eight other treatments in its R&D pipeline for the condition.
 
The collaboration will use Metaphore’s tech platform to develop two therapies for obesity, the companies said.

CONTEXT

The global market for weight loss drugs is expected to reach at least $100 billion by the end of the decade.
 
Novo in January announced research collaborations with two biotech firms Omega Therapeutics (OMGA.O) and Cellarity, both of which were founded by U.S. investment firm Flagship Pioneering.
 
Metaphore was also founded by Flagship.

