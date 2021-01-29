https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/U.S.-govt-secures-access-to-100-million-more-doses-of-Modernas-COVID-19-vaccine-Reuters-12-11-20.jpeg 242 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-01-29 19:43:042021-01-31 16:17:54Moderna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial: CNBC
Moderna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial: CNBC
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses to ease a crunch in manufacturing, CNBC reported on Friday.
The change would allow Moderna to put 15 doses in the vials, now cleared to hold 10, the report said cnb.cx/39wXjkx, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna-vaccine/moderna-seeks-fda-clearance-to-increase-doses-per-vial-cnbc-idUSKBN29Z00S