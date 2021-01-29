Moderna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial: CNBC

, , , , , , ,

eModerna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial: CNBC

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses to ease a crunch in manufacturing, CNBC reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading “COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The change would allow Moderna to put 15 doses in the vials, now cleared to hold 10, the report said cnb.cx/39wXjkx, citing a person familiar with the matter.

 

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna-vaccine/moderna-seeks-fda-clearance-to-increase-doses-per-vial-cnbc-idUSKBN29Z00S

 

/by