Moderna seeks FDA clearance to increase doses per vial: CNBC

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses to ease a crunch in manufacturing, CNBC reported on Friday.

The change would allow Moderna to put 15 doses in the vials, now cleared to hold 10, the report said cnb.cx/39wXjkx, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-moderna-vaccine/moderna-seeks-fda-clearance-to-increase-doses-per-vial-cnbc-idUSKBN29Z00S