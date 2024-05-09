Viagra maker Viatris misses revenue estimates on weak demand for older drugs

May 9 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Viatris (VTRS.O) narrowly missed first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by weak sales for its older drugs such as cholesterol medication Lipitor and Norvasc for high blood pressure.

Net sales in its branded drugs unit, which makes up two-thirds of the company’s total revenues, also fell 4.5% to $2.31 billion.

Viatris, formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s (PFE.N) Upjohn business, makes generic and key branded drugs such as erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, anti-anxiety medication Xanax, epilepsy treatment Lyrica and arthritis treatment Celebrex.